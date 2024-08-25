Lake Minnetonka communities crack down on youth e-bike use amid concerns

The cities of Excelsior and Greenwood are tackling safety concerns with e-bike use among youth, saying a new helmet law has improved the problem.

Last summer, Fox 9 reported on an influx of e-bike traffic in downtown Excelsior and reports of teenagers driving too fast, not wearing helmets, and disobeying traffic laws.

"We needed to do something about it immediately," said South Lake Police Chief Brian Tholen.

With very few statewide regulations on e-bikes, Tholen teamed up with city leaders to address concerns and draft a new ordinance that requires e-bike users to wear helmets. By requiring helmets, he said his officers have more authority to stop riders and address various safety concerns.

The ordinance went into effect in June and Tholen said they’ve already noticed a difference, albeit he said there’s still a long way to go.

"The kids started talking, and we saw an increase in helmet use and just obeying the laws," he said. "It's better than last year, but we aren’t there yet."

Tholen said while state law requires e-bike operators to be 15 years old, last summer more than half of the kids they stopped for reckless behavior were under 15.

"We have called the parents, we have taken bicycles away before, but the parents sometimes are uninformed too," said Tholen.

"It's about safety, it's not about don’t ride an e-bike," said Greenwood mayor Tom Fletcher. "Somebody is going to get hurt. That’s the biggest concern."

Neighboring communities Shorewood and Tonka Bay are now considering similar ordinances, and Tholen hopes state lawmakers will follow suit.