Lady A pulls out of Lakefront Music Fest due to medical emergency

Country group Lady A will no longer be performing at the Lakefront Music Fest in Prior Lake Saturday night due to a health emergency, according to event officials.

Lady A was originally scheduled to be the headliner of the event. Organizers announced the schedule change late Friday night.

The festival will still go on with extended sets from singers Jake Owen and Noah Guthrie. Tickets are sold out.

Lady A will return to Lakefront Music Fest in 2023.