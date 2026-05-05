Kratom possession, sale punishment increases signed into law by Walz

The Brief A bill signed into law by Governor Tim Walz raises the age of possession and penalties associated with selling the herbal supplement kratom. The plant native to Southeast Asia has gained popularity in the U.S. after being promoted as a treatment for pain, anxiety and opiate dependence. Experts and lawmakers have cited concerns about harmful side effects, its availability in unregulated drinks and pills, and addiction issues.



The penalties for possessing and selling kratom by anyone under 21 years old just increased in Minnesota, after Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz signed a new law increasing both the penalties and age limits associated with the substance.

Kratom penalties in Minnesota

What we know:

HF 3453, sponsored by Rep. Jessica Hanson (DFL-Burnsville), raises the legal age to purchase and possess kratom legally from 18 to 21 years old – in the process making it a gross misdemeanor to sell kratom to anyone under 21, and a misdemeanor for anyone under 21 to possess it.

The backstory:

Previously in Minnesota, it was legal to sell kratom to those over 18 in Minnesota, though local governments have sought their own stricter ordinances.

Dig deeper:

Kratom is a plant native to Southeast Asia that has gained popularity in the U.S., promoted as an unapproved treatment for pain, anxiety and drug dependence.

In recent months, the Food and Drug Administration has begun to attempt to crackdown on the products at a federal level, but they can still be easily found at places such as tobacco shops and even convenience stores.

FOX 9 previously highlighted the story of a Burnsville woman who died after ingesting kratom, with her sister detailing how she was likely unaware of its serious side effects.

What's next:

The proposed changes will take effect on Aug. 1, 2026.