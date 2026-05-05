Minnesota lawmakers: HCMC rescue plan still undecided as session nears end

The Brief Lawmakers have just days left in the legislative session to find a solution to keep the Hennepin County Medical Center open. The hospital could begin the process of shutting down if an agreement is not reached soon. Proposals to save the hospital include raising the Target Field tax and a one-time $150 million grant.



The future of Minnesota’s largest safety-net hospital is uncertain as state lawmakers race to prevent Hennepin County Medical Center (HCMC) from shutting down.

Lawmakers face deadline as hospital’s future hangs in the balance

What we know:

Hennepin Healthcare, which operates HCMC, is facing a financial crisis and could start the process of shutting down if lawmakers do not agree on a plan soon.

The county-run hospital loses more than $100 million a year, largely because it cares for patients who cannot pay.

At a news conference on Tuesday, patients and elected officials urged state lawmakers to come up with a solution.

"Take me to HCMC. Only take me to HCMC," Julie Graves recalled telling paramedics after she was injured in the I-35 bridge collapse in 2007. "Knowing that this place exists for everyone, no matter their circumstances – it lets me breathe a little bit easier, and it’s not optional. It’s essential."

"This hospital – our hospital – is more than a healthcare facility. It is a lifeline for residents," said Angela Conley, Hennepin County commissioner for District 4.

Dig deeper:

Lawmakers are considering several proposals, including raising the Target Field tax and using some of that money to fund the hospital. Another measure would provide a one-time $150 million grant to keep the hospital open for now.

The hospital expects to lose another $1.7 billion over the next decade, in part because of Medicaid cuts.

If lawmakers do not act soon, the hospital could begin the process of shutting down as early as this month.

Why you should care:

Hennepin Healthcare serves as a lifeline for many Minnesotans, especially those who cannot afford to pay for care. Its closure would have ripple effects throughout the region, impacting access to emergency and essential medical services.

"If Hennepin Healthcare cannot continue to serve at this level, the ripple effects will be devastating," said Rep. Ilhan Omar at the press conference on Tuesday.

What's next:

The legislative session ends May 18.