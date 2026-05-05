Medical waste at Twin Cities recycling center: Bill advances after body parts, syringes found

The Brief Lawmakers are considering a bill to address infectious medical waste sent to regular trash facilities. The bill follows a FOX 9 investigation revealing body parts, blood, syringes and more at a local waste center. The new version funds a study to find solutions, with further action expected from the next legislature.



State lawmakers are taking action after a FOX 9 investigation revealed disturbing medical waste showing up at regular trash facilities.

Legislature responds to medical waste concerns

What we know:

The bill, now headed for a House vote, targets the problem of infectious waste — including body parts, blood, syringes and even a bag labeled ‘monkeypox’ — being delivered to places like the Ramsey-Washington recycling and energy center. The materials are supposed to be sent to one of seven certified disposal sites.

"This is a law actually that you had to do this separation back to 1989. What's happening is recently it's gotten to the point where it's not being followed," said Rep. Wayne Johnson (R-Cottage Grove)

Lawmakers say the issue has reached a point where rules from decades ago are no longer being followed, leading to potential public health risks.

The bill’s evolution and next steps

Why you should care:

The original version of the bill would have increased fines for hospitals and surgery centers that sent dangerous materials to the wrong place and forced facilities to shut down for cleanup.

The latest version instead pays for a study to figure out how the problem is happening and what can be done to stop it.

Lawmakers hope the study will give the next legislature the information needed to take stronger action and prevent similar problems in the future.

Some lawmakers have called this the grossest bill of the session, given the nature of the waste involved.