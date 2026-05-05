Subaru crashes into bear in Morrison County
CUSHING TOWNSHIP, Minn. (FOX 9) - A woman driving a Subaru collided with a bear on Highway 10 in Morrison County Sunday.
Subaru crashes into bear
What we know:
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, around 11 p.m. on Sunday, an 18-year-old woman was driving eastbound on Highway 10 in Cushing Township.
Authorities say that at Highway 10 and 10th Avenue, the woman collided with a bear as it entered the roadway. The woman's crash ended up in the ditch.
The driver did not suffer any injuries, but her passenger, a 19-year-old woman, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital.
What we don't know:
Authorities did not say what happened to the bear.
The Source: A crash report from the Minnesota State Patrol.