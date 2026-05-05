Subaru crashes into bear in Morrison County

The Brief An 18-year-old woman crashed her Subaru into a bear on Highway 10 in Morrison County Sunday. The driver wasn't injured, but her 19-year-old passenger suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Authorities did not say what happened to the bear.



A woman driving a Subaru collided with a bear on Highway 10 in Morrison County Sunday.

Subaru crashes into bear

What we know:

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, around 11 p.m. on Sunday, an 18-year-old woman was driving eastbound on Highway 10 in Cushing Township.

Authorities say that at Highway 10 and 10th Avenue, the woman collided with a bear as it entered the roadway. The woman's crash ended up in the ditch.

The driver did not suffer any injuries, but her passenger, a 19-year-old woman, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital.

What we don't know:

Authorities did not say what happened to the bear.