2 Minnesota motorcyclists die in western Wisconsin crash

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The Brief Two Minnesotans, each riding a separate Harley-Davidson motorcycle, died after colliding in western Wisconsin. The Pierce County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened around 6:13 p.m. on Wednesday on State Road 35 near 1050th Street in Oak Grove Township. The riders are identified as a 47-year-old woman from Maplewood and a 26-year-old man from Cottage Grove.



A man and woman from Minnesota are dead after they crashed into each other while riding Harley-Davidson motorcycles in western Wisconsin.

Fatal motorcycle crash in western Wisconsin

What we know:

The Pierce County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened around 6:13 p.m. on Wednesday, April 22, on State Road 35 near 1050th Street in Oak Grove Township.

A 47-year-old woman from Maplewood was riding a 2021 Harley-Davidson motorcycle north on State Road 35.

A 26-year-old man from Cottage Grove was riding a 2022 Harley-Davidson motorcycle south on State Road 35.

The two riders then crashed near 1050th Street and were taken to Regions Hospital in St. Paul.

The woman was taken by Allina EMS and the man was flown by Life Link Air Care.

The woman died from her injuries the day of the crash and the man died the following day.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released details on what may have led to the crash.