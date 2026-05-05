Things to do in Minnesota: 5 things to do this weekend (May 9–10)

Mother's Day weekend brings food trucks, fine art, fresh produce, and plenty of puppy love across the Twin Cities.

Hopkins Food Truck Festival

• May 9, 11 a.m.–9 p.m.

• 902 Mainstreet, Hopkins

• Free to attend

Now in its fifth year, this all-day block party brings 50+ food trucks serving everything from Maine lobster rolls to smoked ribs and gyros. Beyond the eats, expect live music, a mechanical bull, giant Jenga, and even a vintage record truck. Dog-friendly and family-packed, it's one of the Twin Cities' best free summer kickoffs.

Minneapolis Sculpture Garden Art Fair 2026

• May 9, 10 a.m.–6 p.m.; May 10, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

• Minneapolis Sculpture Garden, 1600 South Lyndale Avenue

• Free to attend

Ranked the #1 fine art fair in the nation, this Mother's Day weekend celebration features around 170 artist booths, a botanical market, live music, kids' crafts, and over 15 food trucks — all set among iconic sculptures like Spoonbridge and Cherry.

Puppy Yoga

• May 9, 7–8 a.m.

• Shakopee BrewHall, 124 1st Avenue East, Shakopee

• $40 per ticket at namasteplay.com

Start your Saturday with downward dog — and actual dogs. This beginner-friendly yoga class features adoptable puppies from Spot's Last Stop Canine Rescue roaming freely for cuddles and kisses. Your ticket includes a drink token for post-class coffee or beer.

Linden Hills Farmers Market

• May 10, 11 a.m.–1 p.m.

• 2813 West 43rd Street, Minneapolis

• Free to attend

Kick off the Sunday market season with around 50 rotating vendors offering fresh produce, artisanal foods, and handmade goods. Rain or shine, it's a neighborhood staple running every Sunday through October.

2026 Qeej and Hmong Arts Festival

• May 10, 10 a.m.–4 p.m.

• Union Depot, 242 Kellogg Boulevard East, St. Paul

• Free to attend

Celebrate Hmong culture with live performances, traditional qeej music, a vendor market, and family-friendly activities. It's a vibrant, all-ages introduction to one of Minnesota's most cherished communities.