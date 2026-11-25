The Brief Kowalski's Market is warning customers not to eat the prepared Thanksgiving stuffing they may have purchased form the store in the last week because it did not meet food safety standards. The Woodbury-based grocery store chain is asking customers not to eat the stuffing "out of an abundance of caution." Kowalski's is offering to replace the stuffing with a fresh product or gift cards to compensate customers for the inconvenience.



Kowalski's Markets is warning customers not to eat the Thanksgiving stuffing they may have purchased from the store over food safety concerns.

Kowalski's stuffing recall

Big picture view:

The Woodbury-based grocery store chain put out a notice, saying it determined on Tuesday that the store's prepared stuffing—purchased either as part of a meal or à la carte from the deli department—does not meet its food safety standards.

What you can do:

Kowalski's is asking customers not to eat the stuffing out of an abundance of caution. The company is offering a fresh replacement stuffing, which customers can pick up at the same store where they originally purchased the product.

For those who are unable to return to the store or don't want to replace their stuffing, Kowalski's is offering compensation in the form of offering gift cards. Customers must call their store to request the gift card.

Dig deeper:

Replacement stuffing or compensation departments on the type of Thanksgiving meal you purchased.

Customers who purchased a Turkey Roulade from the Kowalski's meat department are asked to discard it. Kowalski's says it cannot replace these products, so they are offering customers a $60 gift card for each roulade purchased.

If you purchased a Turkey Dinner for 2 from the deli, Kowalski's is also asking customers to discard it and is offering a $40 gift card for the inconvenience.

Anyone who purchased stuffing from the deli department within the past 5 days is also asked to discard it.