Kowalski's, Lunds & Byerlys changing hours due to winter storm

Several local grocery stores will be changing their hours because of the second round of snow rolling into the metro Wednesday evening.

Kowalski’s announced it will be closing its markets at 7 p.m. Wednesday to allow workers to get home safely. It will reopen its stores at 8:30 a.m. Thursday.

Lunds & Byerlys will close its stores at 7 p.m. Wednesday "for the safety of our staff during this major snowstorm." It has the intent to reopen its stores Thursday at 8 a.m.