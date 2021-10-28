Kim Potter's motion to drop 1st-degree manslaughter charge denied

Expand / Collapse search

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (FOX 9) - Kim Potter, the ex-Brooklyn Center police officer who shot and killed Daunte Wright earlier this year, will face a charge of first degree manslaughter, a judge ordered Thursday. 

Potter's attorneys claimed she meant to reach for a Taser instead of her gun when she fatally shot Wright during the April 11 traffic stop. They filed a motion asking the judge to dismiss the first-degree manslaughter charge against her. 

Daunte Wright police shooting body camera video released

Daunte Wright shooting bodycam video was released April 12 by the Brooklyn Center, Minnesota Police Department. Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon said it was an accidental discharge, that the officer who shot Wright had intended to reach for a taser, but discharged a handgun instead.

Wednesday, District Judge Regina Chu denied the defense's motion to drop the additional charge, citing sufficient evidence to support probable cause of the added first-degree manslaughter charge.

Potter was initially charged with second-degree manslaughter in Wright's death. Attorney General Keith Ellison, who took over the prosecution of the case, added the first-degree manslaughter charge in September. 

Potter’s trial is scheduled to begin on Nov. 30. 

