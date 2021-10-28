Kim Potter's motion to drop 1st-degree manslaughter charge denied

Kim Potter, the ex-Brooklyn Center police officer who shot and killed Daunte Wright earlier this year, will face a charge of first degree manslaughter, a judge ordered Thursday.

Potter's attorneys claimed she meant to reach for a Taser instead of her gun when she fatally shot Wright during the April 11 traffic stop. They filed a motion asking the judge to dismiss the first-degree manslaughter charge against her.

Wednesday, District Judge Regina Chu denied the defense's motion to drop the additional charge, citing sufficient evidence to support probable cause of the added first-degree manslaughter charge.

Potter was initially charged with second-degree manslaughter in Wright's death. Attorney General Keith Ellison, who took over the prosecution of the case, added the first-degree manslaughter charge in September.

Potter’s trial is scheduled to begin on Nov. 30.

