Key George Floyd witness will not testify in upcoming trial

A key witness in George Floyd's murder plans to invoke the Fifth Amendment during the next trial connected to Floyd's killing.

Morries Hall, who was in the car with Floyd moments before he died, will not testify during the upcoming state trial of former Minneapolis police officers Tou Thao and J. Alexander Kueng.

Hall did not testify in Derek Chauvin's murder trial either.

Thao and Kueng, who rejected a plea deal last week, are facing charges of aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting manslaughter in Floyd's May 2020 death. They'll go to trial for the state charges on Oct. 24.

If they're convicted on the top count, they're each looking at up to 12.5 years in prison.