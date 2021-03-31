Attorney: Man seen with George Floyd before arrest will plead the 5th amendment, won't testify

article

The passenger in George Floyd’s car before his deadly arrest has informed the court that he will plead the Fifth Amendment and not testify as a witness in the trial of Derek Chauvin.

In a filing, Morries Lester Hall’s attorney notified the court that their client intended to plead the Fifth Amendment, which gives anyone the right to remain silent and not incriminate themselves.

The motion to quash Hall’s subpoena was filed Wednesday in Hennepin County District Court.

Witness testimony in the trial of Derek Chauvin began Monday morning and has been ongoing this week. Hall has been seen and heard in multiple angles of surveillance video, police bodycam footage, and City of Minneapolis cameras.

Hall was inside Cup Foods with George Floyd and in the vehicle with him when officers first approached.