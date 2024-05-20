Expand / Collapse search
What to do in Minnesota: 5 things to do this weekend (May 24-26)

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  May 20, 2024 10:39pm CDT
Things To Do
FOX 9

Brioche Donuts bring out the crowds to St. Paul

About 10 years ago the country went crazy for cronuts, a cross between a donut and a croissant. There’s a new creation to get excited about in St. Paul. So Yen Desserts is making super fluffy brioche donuts. The donuts are hand-rolled, fried and filled with a light cream. The flavors rotate monthly. For May they’re featuring banana cream caramel pie, strawberry cream, raspberry lychee and an ‘everything but the bagel’ donut. The shop also has fresh beignets, burnt Basque cheesecake and savory congee bowls. They’re open Friday through Sunday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and are planning to add Thursdays this summer. They can sell out of the brioche donuts, but they will announce sell-outs on their social media pages. So Yen Desserts is located in Lowertown St. Paul at 275 4th St. E.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - With Memorial Day coming up, there are many events to enjoy in the Twin Cities this weekend, including a Kickoff to Summer event at the Minnesota State Fair grounds and bulldog races at Canterbury Park. 

Kickoff to Summer at the Fair

  • Minnesota State Fair, 1265 Snelling Avenue North, St. Paul
  • May 23, 4-9 p.m., May 24, 4-9 p.m., May 25, 11 a.m.-7 p.m., May 26, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
  • Tickets are $10

The fourth annual Kickoff to Summer at the Fair is returning to the Minnesota State Fairgrounds. This event gives Minnesotans a little taste of the State Fair at the beginning of summer. Fair foods and drinks will be available at the event, along with music and entertainment. Minnesota merchants will be available for a variety of shopping options. 

St. Paul Taco & Margarita Fest

  • Tickets: $10-$79 per person
  • CHS Field, 360 Broadway Street, St. Paul
  • May 25, 12 p.m.

This event will definitely include tacos and several Margarita flavors. There will also be live pro-wrestling and shopping will be available from 20 local vendors. For kids, there will be face painting and many more activities. 

Bulldog Races at Canterbury Park

  • Tickets are $5-$8 per person
  • May 26, doors open at 12 p.m.
  • Canterbury Park, 1100 Canterbury Road South, Shakopee

Watch bulldogs speed down the track between live horse racing at Canterbury Park on Sunday. There will be face painting, pony rides, arcade games and much more. 

Cars and Caves at Chanhassen Autoplex

  • Free admission
  • May 25, doors open at 8:30 a.m.
  • Chanhassen Autoplex, 1710 Motorplex Court, Chanhassen

This event takes place on the last Saturday from April to September. Come and enjoy a variety of cars, food and drink. Coffee and beverages will be avail from Dandy Lion Coffee and food will be available from Dog Park Gourmet Hot Dogs. 

Soak City Water Park at Valleyfair opens for season

  • Tickets are $39.99-$54.99
  • Valleyfair, 1 Valley Fair Drive, Shakopee
  • Opens May 25

Enjoy the first weekend of summer at Soak City Water Park at Valleyfair on their opening weekend. On May 25, the Boston Beer Company will be having a beer sampling from 12-4 p.m., and on May 26, Indeed Brewing will be having a sampling from 12-4 p.m. Valleyfair is also offering free tickets to active and retired military members from May 24-27. Enjoy the water park's water slides, wave pool, lazy river and cabanas. 