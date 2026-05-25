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Teen killed in Dakota County head-on crash identified

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Published  May 25, 2026 8:57 AM CDT
Dakota County
FOX 9
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Dakota County deputies block Highway 3 after Sunday's deadly crash. (FOX 9)

The Brief

    • Authorities have identified the teen boy killed in Sunday's crash in Castle Rock Township.
    • Eighteen-year-old Adin Castle of Faribault was the passenger in a Ford Fusion that was struck by a Chevrolet that crossed the center line on Highway 3.
    • An incident report from troopers indicates alcohol tests are pending on the Chevy driver.

CASTLE ROCK TOWNSHIP, Minn. (FOX 9) - Authorities have identified the teen killed in a head-on crash Sunday in the rural town of Castle Rock Township in Dakota County.

Deadly Dakota County crash

What we know:

Minnesota State Patrol identified the victim of the deadly head-on collision Sunday afternoon as 19-year-old Adin Castle of Faribault.

Castle was a passenger in a Ford Fusion that was struck by a Chevrolet Suburban that troopers say crossed over the center lane along Highway 3 near 255th Street.

Big picture view:

The driver of the Fusion, 18-year-old Arianna Hess of Farmington, Minn., was also injured in the crash but is expected to survive her injuries. She is being treated at Regions Hospital.

The other side:

Authorities are investigating what caused the driver of the Chevy Suburban to cross over the centerline. The Suburban driver, a 36-year-old Oakdale man, suffered non-life threatening injuries in the crash and is being treated at Regions Hospital.

An incident report from Minnesota State Patrol says alcohol tests are pending on the driver.

Dakota CountyCrime and Public SafetyMinnesota