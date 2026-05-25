Teen killed in Dakota County head-on crash identified
CASTLE ROCK TOWNSHIP, Minn. (FOX 9) - Authorities have identified the teen killed in a head-on crash Sunday in the rural town of Castle Rock Township in Dakota County.
Deadly Dakota County crash
What we know:
Minnesota State Patrol identified the victim of the deadly head-on collision Sunday afternoon as 19-year-old Adin Castle of Faribault.
Castle was a passenger in a Ford Fusion that was struck by a Chevrolet Suburban that troopers say crossed over the center lane along Highway 3 near 255th Street.
Big picture view:
The driver of the Fusion, 18-year-old Arianna Hess of Farmington, Minn., was also injured in the crash but is expected to survive her injuries. She is being treated at Regions Hospital.
The other side:
Authorities are investigating what caused the driver of the Chevy Suburban to cross over the centerline. The Suburban driver, a 36-year-old Oakdale man, suffered non-life threatening injuries in the crash and is being treated at Regions Hospital.
An incident report from Minnesota State Patrol says alcohol tests are pending on the driver.