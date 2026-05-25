Teen killed in Dakota County head-on crash identified

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The Brief Authorities have identified the teen boy killed in Sunday's crash in Castle Rock Township. Eighteen-year-old Adin Castle of Faribault was the passenger in a Ford Fusion that was struck by a Chevrolet that crossed the center line on Highway 3. An incident report from troopers indicates alcohol tests are pending on the Chevy driver.



Authorities have identified the teen killed in a head-on crash Sunday in the rural town of Castle Rock Township in Dakota County.

Deadly Dakota County crash

What we know:

Minnesota State Patrol identified the victim of the deadly head-on collision Sunday afternoon as 19-year-old Adin Castle of Faribault.

Castle was a passenger in a Ford Fusion that was struck by a Chevrolet Suburban that troopers say crossed over the center lane along Highway 3 near 255th Street.

Big picture view:

The driver of the Fusion, 18-year-old Arianna Hess of Farmington, Minn., was also injured in the crash but is expected to survive her injuries. She is being treated at Regions Hospital.

The other side:

Authorities are investigating what caused the driver of the Chevy Suburban to cross over the centerline. The Suburban driver, a 36-year-old Oakdale man, suffered non-life threatening injuries in the crash and is being treated at Regions Hospital.

An incident report from Minnesota State Patrol says alcohol tests are pending on the driver.