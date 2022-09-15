Sheriff's office looking for hatchet, video evidence in central Minnesota homicide

The Kanabec County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in searching for evidence believed to be connected to a homicide after a person was found dead Tuesday.

The sheriff’s office is requesting for people who live near Ogilvie in central Minnesota, to walk around their properties and look for a "hatchet or other sharp object" after deputies discovered a dead body while conducting a welfare check at a home just after 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

The person was found dead in the home from "obvious homicidal violence," the press release states.

Additionally, the sheriff’s office asked for residents to check their Ring cameras for footage of a man seen sometime between Monday night and Tuesday morning. They added if residents find an abandoned object, don’t touch it and contact the authorities.

Law enforcement arrested a 42-year-old man on probable cause second-degree murder in connection to the death, according to the release and jail records.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the identity of the victim after the preliminary autopsy, and they notify their family.

The investigation is ongoing. Additional information will be released as the investigation proceeds.