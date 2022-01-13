Jury trials suspended through Feb. 1 for 7 Minnesota counties

Jury trials are suspended through Feb. 1 in Minnesota’s First Judicial District due to rising COVID-19 cases.

Chief Judge Kevin F. Mark issued the order on Wednesday. It applies to Carver, Dakota, Goodhue, Le Sueur, McLeod, Scott and Sibley counties.

Mark cited COVID test positivity rates in the district in excess of 20% as the reason for his decision.

CDC-recommended COVID protocols and standing orders regarding conduct in within all First Judicial District courthouses remain in effect, the order states.

COVID case counts are rising across the state, Minnesota Department of Health data shows. Minnesota is now approaching an average of 10,000 positive COVID tests per day excluding at-home tests, which are not reported to MDH.

The statewide 7-day rolling average test positivity rate continues to climb, now up to 20,7%—the highest it has been at any point during the pandemic.