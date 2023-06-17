Juneteenth 2023: What’s open and closed on Monday for the federal holiday

Two years since Juneteenth became a federal holiday in the U.S., Americans are set to gather this weekend at events filled with music, food and fireworks.

President Joe Biden signed legislation in 2021 to make June 19 the nation’s 12th federal holiday.

"Juneteenth" calls back to June 19, 1865 – the day the last enslaved people in the United States learned they were free. On that day, Union soldiers arrived in Galveston, Texas, to order freedom for the enslaved Black people in the state. It was two months after the Confederacy had surrendered in the Civil War and about 2 1/2 years after the Emancipation Proclamation ended slavery in the Southern states.

RELATED: Juneteenth: The significance of the holiday and why it's celebrated and commemorated

With Juneteenth now recognized as a federal holiday, many offices and businesses will be closed.

Here’s a look at what will be open and closed on Monday, June 19, 2023:

Mail delivery

Post offices will be closed on Monday , which means mail and packages won’t be delivered by the United States Postal Service.

Packages from other delivery services could still be expected. FedEx and UPS both have Juneteenth on their holiday delivery schedule, though operations will be running on both days for both delivery services.

Boston, MA - June 14: A spectator holds noise makers and a Juneteenth flag, during the speaking program. The first Juneteenth Concert is held near The Embrace sculpture, on Boston Common. (Photo by Pat Greenhouse/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

Banks

The Federal Reserve is observing Juneteenth on Monday, which means most banks will be closed.

Banks are not required to close on federal holidays, but many do. Check your local branch before visiting.

Additionally, the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq will be closed.

Government offices

All federal offices and schools will be closed. However, at the state government level, some may still be open.

Retail

As with other major summer holidays, private retailers may choose to be open or closed, or amend their hours. Check with your destination Monday before visiting.

Corporate offices of major retailers, such as Target, Twitter and Nike , have given employees a paid day off on Juneteenth in the past.

This story was reported from Detroit. The Associated Press contributed.