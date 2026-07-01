July 4th ‘zero tolerance’: Twin Cities authorities outline holiday weekend enforcement

The Brief Twin Cities law enforcement officials are urging safe celebrations for the Fourth of July weekend. Authorities say they will enforce a "zero tolerance" approach to gun violence, illegal fireworks and impaired driving. Residents are reminded to use 911 for emergencies and 311 for non-emergency fireworks complaints.



As Twin Cities communities plan Fourth of July festivities, law enforcement officials are focusing on safety and strict enforcement policies this year.

Safety plan for Fourth of July weekend

What we know:

On Wednesday, Twin Cities authorities outlined a summer safety plan for the holiday, aiming to prevent violence and respond quickly to emergencies as they arise.

Officials are reminding the public that gun violence, illegal fireworks and impaired driving will be heavily monitored throughout the holiday weekend.

What they're saying:

"Our top priority remains the safety and well-being of everyone as Minneapolis prepares to celebrate the Fourth of July," said Community Safety Commissioner Todd Barnette at a press conference on Wednesday. "Keeping Minneapolis safe is a shared responsibility, and we are grateful for the continued coordination among [Minneapolis] city departments, local, county, and state law enforcement agencies, first responders, and community partners who work together every day to prevent incidents, prepare for potential challenges, and engage directly with our residents."

Fireworks safety and Minnesota laws

Dig deeper:

Officials warn that fireworks can be not only a fire hazard, but also frightening for veterans, children and pets.

Hennepin County Medical Center’s burn trauma unit typically sees about a dozen serious fireworks-related burns each year, with 18 patients treated last year — the highest since 2020.

In previous years, groups in Minneapolis have caused problems for residents during rogue fireworks displays.

Last year, Minneapolis saw a significant drop in crime during the two weeks around July 4, reaching the lowest rates since 2021.

The Minneapolis Police Department says it will work with Park Police and other partners to keep large events like the Red, White, and Boom fireworks show safe.

What's legal:

Only non-explosive fireworks like sparklers, cones, tubes that spark, snakes, and party poppers are legal in Minneapolis. Using fireworks on public property, including streets, alleys, schools, and parks, is also against the law.

Firecrackers, bottle rockets, missiles, roman candles, mortars, and shells are illegal as well.

People are encouraged to practice proper disposal by soaking used fireworks in a bucket of water overnight, then bagging them while wet.

Report fireworks vs. emergencies

What you can do:

City officials stress don't call 911 over fireworks.

The Minneapolis 911 call center typically receives the highest volume of calls during the week of July 4, and keeping 911 lines clear for urgent needs helps emergency responders act quickly.

People should call 911 if someone needs medical attention, if fireworks are directed at people or property, if fireworks start a fire, or if children are using fireworks unsupervised.

For non-emergency fireworks complaints, use 311 during business hours.