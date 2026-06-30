Things to do in Minnesota: 5 things to do this Fourth of July weekend (July 3–5)

Independence Day weekend is here, and Minnesota is going all out with fireworks, festivals, farmers markets and a massive sci-fi convention taking over the Twin Cities.

Taste of Minnesota 2026

July 3, 4 p.m.–10 p.m. and July 4, noon–10 p.m.

Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis

Free admission; all ages welcome

Downtown Minneapolis transforms into a celebration of all things local this Fourth of July weekend, with bold food, refreshing drinks, local makers, and an all-star lineup of homegrown Minnesota music.

CONvergence 2026: The Geek in the Machine

July 3–5

Hyatt Regency Minneapolis

Tickets available at convergence-con.org

The upper Midwest's premier science fiction and fantasy convention returns for four days of panels, costumes, and community, this year themed around robots, cyborgs, and androids. With thousands of attendees and events spanning all media, it's a can't-miss for fans of the genre.

2026 Minneapolis Red, White and Boom

July 4, 8 a.m.–10 p.m.

Water Works Park and West River Parkway, Minneapolis

Free event; more details at the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board website

The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board hosts the city's largest Independence Day celebration along the Mississippi Riverfront, packed with a 5K run, yoga, food trucks, dance performances, aerial acrobatics and live Americana rock from Sawyer's Dream before fireworks light up the sky at 10 p.m.

St. Paul Rotary's Red, White and Boom! Fourth of July Fireworks Celebration

July 4, 6 p.m.

Cathedral Hill Park, 215 Summit Ave, St. Paul

Free event

The St. Paul Rotary Club launches its annual Fourth of July fireworks show from Cathedral Hill Park, the highest point in the city, offering a spectacular vantage point for the celebration.

Linden Hills Farmers Market

July 5, 11 a.m.–2 p.m.

2813 W 43rd St, Minneapolis (Settergrens of Linden Hills parking lot)

Free to attend; more info on the Linden Hills Farmers Market website

Wind down the holiday weekend at this weekly market featuring around 50 rotating vendors, including local farmers, artisanal food producers, chefs, artists, and live music.