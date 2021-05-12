Judge to consider longer sentence for Derek Chauvin

article

Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill issued findings Tuesday that he will consider an aggravated durational departure from the sentencing guidelines for Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer convicted of murder in George Floyd’s death.

Last month, a jury found Chauvin guilty of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd’s May 25, 2020 death. Under Minnesota statute, Chauvin will only be sentenced for the most serious charge, second-degree unintentional murder, which in his case has a presumptive sentence of 12 1/2 years in prison.

Prosecutors filed a request for an aggravated sentence for Chauvin, arguing there are a number of aggravating factors that warrant an increased sentence.

In his ruling, Cahill said he found the following factors supported an aggravated durational departure "beyond a reasonable doubt":

Chauvin abused his position of authority as a police officer.

Floyd was treated with particular cruelty.

The crime happened in front of Children.

Chauvin committed the crime as part of a group of three other people.

Based on his findings, Cahill could sentence Chauvin to up to 40 years in prison.

Chauvin will be sentenced on June 25.