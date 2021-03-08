Judge 'not convinced' after defense argues again to admit George Floyd's 2019 arrest

article

Judge Peter Cahill said he was "not convinced" by a motion filed by Derek Chauvin’s defense attorney to potentially reverse his prior decision to use evidence from George Floyd’s 2019 arrest.

Monday marked the first day of jury selection in the murder trial of former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin. In the afternoon session, Chauvin’s defense attorney Eric Nelson asked the judge to reconsider allowing evidence from Floyd’s prior arrest.

Nelson said the defense found meth and fentanyl pills in the back of the police car Floyd’s deadly arrest took place in and around. The defense brought up the 2019 arrest and argued that the pills suggest a "modus operandi" for Floyd ingesting narcotics during an arrest.

In response, Cahill said he didn’t see how it fit as Chauvin was not part of the 2019 arrest.

"I’ll be honest, I’m not convinced," Cahill told the defense.

Advertisement

As Nelson outlined his argument, Floyd's sister left the courtroom for about two minutes, although it is unclear whether it was done in defiance or just to take a break.

The judge adjourned court for the day just before 3 p.m. Court will resume Tuesday morning at 8 a.m., with jury selection beginning at 9 a.m.

Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter for his role in George Floyd’s death last May. He was initially charged with third-degree murder as well, but Cahill dismissed the charge last October, saying it did not apply to this case.

Chauvin trial streaming and TV information

The Chauvin trial will be live streamed, gavel to gavel, at fox9.com/live and the FOX 9 News App. You can also find the FOX 9 stream on Tubi through connected TVs. Portions of the trial are likely to be carried live by several broadcast networks as well as Court TV.