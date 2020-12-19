Judge denies injunction for group looking to overturn Walz order and restart youth sports in Minnesota

A group looking to put an end to Governor Walz's COVID-19 pause in Minnesota to allow for youth sports to resume was dealt a blow on Friday as a judge denied an injunction.

Judge Tunheim denied the motion by "Let Them Play Minnesota" on Friday. In his ruling, the judge said the group had failed to prove their claims that the order violated their First Amendment rights.

The group is making a push for Governor Walz to allow youth and high school sports to resume activities in Minnesota. Those sports were included in Governor Walz's COVID-19 pause issued last month.

In a statement on Saturday, the group promised to appeal the decision to the Eight Circuit Court of Appeals.

Under Walz's order, teams can resume practice on January 4, 2021 but there is no timetable set for starting games.