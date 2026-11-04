2 found dead after Cottage Grove Ravine Regional Park shooting

The Brief The Cottage Grove Police Department says around 6:11 a.m. on Nov. 4, officers responded to a report of shots fired at Ravine Park in Cottage Grove. Upon arrival, authorities found two people with gunshot wounds, and both were pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities say there is no active threat to the community, but the park remains closed currently.



Two people were found dead with gunshot wounds after police responded to a report of shots fired at Ravine Park early Wednesday morning.

Ravine Park shooting

What we know:

According to the Cottage Grove Police Department, around 6:11 a.m. department officers and the Washington County Sheriff's Office jointly responded to a report of shots fired within Ravine Park in Cottage Grove.

Dig deeper:

Upon arrival, authorities say officers spoke with a witness who reported the shooting, then found two people with gunshot wounds. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Big picture view:

Preliminary information indicates the two people were known to each other, and that the shooting was not random, authorities say.

There is currently no active threat to the community.

What's next:

Authorities say a perimeter has been created around Ravine Park, which will remain closed for the foreseeable future.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office said it will release updates as they become available.