Jonas Brothers coming to St. Paul weeks after Minnesota State Fair show

The Jonas Brothers are back on tour taking their show around the world to cities like Paris, London, Sydney, New York and of course – St. Paul.

The pop band that started in the early 2000s made a successful comeback in 2019 where they released their hit single "Sucker." Over the course of their career, the three brothers garnered two Grammy Award nominations, 26 Billboard Hot 100 hits and three consecutive No. 1 debuts on the Billboard 200.

The tour will promote the release of "The Album," produced by Jon Bellion. The album includes recognizable hits like "Waffle House" and "Wings."

The Jonas Brothers are scheduled to play at the State Fair on Friday, Sep. 1. Due to "overwhelming fan demand," they have added a show at the Xcel Energy Center on Nov. 19, a press release says.

General ticket sales will begin Friday, Aug. 4. Fans are encouraged to take advantage of the Verified Fan presale as tickets are in such high demand.