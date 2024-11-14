Search for Jodi Huisentruit: No human remains found in Winsted search

article

The Brief Winsted, Minnesota, police say no human remains were found during their search with the Mason City, Iowa, Police Department. Mason City police said they were following up on a lead about the disappearance of Jodi Huisentruit. Huisentruit, a news anchor in Mason City, went missing in June 1995.



Winsted, Minnesota, police say no human remains were found while assisting Mason City, Iowa, police with a search earlier this month.

Mason City police were in Winsted to follow up on a lead regarding the disappearance of Jodi Huisentruit, who went missing from Mason City, Iowa, in 1995.

What we know

Winstead police say officers did not find any human remains while assisting Mason City police with their investigation.

Mason City Police Chief Jeff Brinkley released a statement on Monday, Nov. 4, saying his officers, along with Minnesota law enforcement, had undertaken a new search related to Huisentruit's disappearance.

The chief said the search happened in the city of Winsted, Minnesota. Police did not say what led them to that property.

Winsted is about 40 miles west of Minneapolis and more than 130 miles north of Mason City, Iowa.

Background

Huisentruit, an anchor at KIMT-TV in Mason City, Iowa, went missing in the early morning hours of June 27, 1995.

She was running late for work that morning and had called a coworker to let them know she was on her way. However, Huisentruit never made it to work.

The disappearance was quickly ruled an abduction with her belongings found lying on the ground near her car left in the parking lot. A witness also reported seeing a suspicious white van and hearing a scream.

Despite a number of leads over the years, Huisentruit remains missing.