Search for Jodi Huisentruit: Tip leads to new search in news anchor's disappearance

The Brief Nearly 30 years after Jodi Huisentruit's disappearance in Iowa, police conducted a new search at a Minnesota property based on a recent tip. Huisentruit, a news anchor, went missing in June 1995. Police did not release any further details on what prompted the search.



Nearly 30 years after she disappeared, police in Iowa say a recent tip led them to search a property in Minnesota related to the disappearance of news anchor Jodi Huisentruit.

Background

Huisentruit, an anchor at KIMT-TV in Mason City, Iowa, went missing in the early morning hours of June 27, 1995.

She was running late for work that morning and had called a coworker to let them know she was on her way. However, Huisentruit never made it to work.

The disappearance was quickly ruled an abduction with her belongings found lying on the ground near her car left in the parking lot. A witness also reported seeing a suspicious white van and hearing a scream.

Despite a number of leads over the years. Huisentruit remains missing.

What's new?

In a statement to FOX 9, Mason City Police Chief Jeff Brinkley said his officers, along with Minnesota law enforcement, had undertaken a new search related to Huisentruit's disappearance.

The chief said the search occurred in the city of Winsted, Minnesota. Police did not say what led them to that property.

"Information gleaned from this effort will be used in the ongoing investigation," the chief wrote. "At this time, there is no additional information for public release."

Winsted is about 40 miles west of Minneapolis and more than 130 miles north of Mason City, Iowa.