J&J COVID-19 booster 94% effective 2 months after 1st shot, company says

Johnson & Johnson’s booster dose of its vaccine was found to be 94% effective against symptomatic COVID-19 in the United States when administered two months after the first shot, the company announced on Tuesday.

The company shared new data from its late-stage clinical trial, which also showed that the J&J booster two months later was found to increase antibody levels four to six times higher than after just the single dose for adults ages 18 to 55.

When given a J&J booster dose six months after the single shot, antibody levels "increased nine-fold one week after the booster and continued to climb to 12-fold higher four weeks after the booster" — regardless of age, the company said.

The study's results have not yet been peer-reviewed.

"Our single-shot vaccine generates strong immune responses and long-lasting immune memory. And, when a booster of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is given, the strength of protection against COVID-19 further increases," Dr. Mathai Mammen, the global head of research and development at Janssen, said in a statement.

When given as a booster, the J&J vaccine was well-tolerated with side effects generally consistent with those reported after the initial dose, the company said.

The findings come amid a push for booster shots from the Biden administration, looking to shore up Americans’ protection against the virus now being fueled by the highly contagious delta variant.

On Friday, an independent advisory panel for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration rejected a plan to give Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 booster shots to all of those 16 and up — and instead endorsed the extra vaccine dose only for those who are 65 or older or run a high risk of severe disease.

But the nonbinding recommendation is not the last word. The FDA will consider the group’s advice and make its own decision, probably within days. And the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is set to weigh in this week.

The FDA and CDC will also most likely decide at some later point whether people who received the Moderna or J&J shots should get boosters.

According to CDC data, 14.8 million Americans have been inoculated with the J&J single-dose COVID-19 vaccine. In comparison, 110 million Americans are now fully vaccinated with Pfizer’s two-dose shot, and another 74.9 million with Moderna’s two-dose vaccine.

