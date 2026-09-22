Minneapolis gang member caught admitting to 2025 slaying on jailhouse calls: Charges

The Brief A man who is alleged to be a member of the gang Native Mob has been charged with second-degree murder. Shawn Edward Bellanager is accused of fatally shooting a man in Minneapolis in April 2025. A warrant has been put out for his arrest.



An alleged member of the Native Mob is now charged in a 2025 slaying in Minneapolis after police say DNA and jailhouse calls he made have linked him to the murder.

Gang member charged

What we know:

Shawn Edward Bellanger is charged with second-degree intentional murder in the April 2025 shooting death of a man near East 29th Street and Clinton Avenue South in Minneapolis near the Greenway.

Bellanger was charged via warrant on Monday and was not listed in custody as of Monday afternoon.

The backstory:

According to a criminal complaint filed in Hennepin County, Bellanger is accused of killing a man shortly before midnight April 27, 2025.

Police were called to the area of East 29th Street and Clinton Avenue South around 11:45 p.m. and found the victim on the ground with gunshot wounds to his left hip and chest. He later died at a hospital.

Police say the shooting was captured on surveillance video and Bellanger is seen approaching the victim with another man and firing an AR-style rifle. Bellanger then allegedly handed the rifle to the other man, who also shot the victim before returning the gun to Bellanger.

What we don't know:

The other man is not identified in the complaint, and it's unclear if he has been charged or identified by police.

Crack in investigation

Dig deeper:

Months later, on Aug. 17, 2025, officers responded to a home on Portland Avenue on a domestic assault call. The home is about six blocks south of the April homicide.

During the response to the domestic call, officers found a firearm that had a DNA match to Bellanger, court documents say.

Investigators later interviewed a witness who is "familiar" with Bellanger, and the witness alleged he is a member of the Native Mob. The witness also identified Bellanger in surveillance footage of him at the scene of the April homicide, the charges state.

Bellanager allegedly made "implicit or tacit" admissions about the homicide during calls made while he was in jail.

On June 8, 2026, Bellanger was released to an electrical home monitoring program related to different charges. A warrant has been put out for his arrest.