White Bear Lake fire leaves 4 people dead

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The Brief A fire at a home in White Bear Lake left four people dead early Saturday morning. The deceased includes three children, an adult and a dog. Officials say they will release more details as information becomes available.



A fire at a home in White Bear Lake resulted in the deaths of three children and one adult, according to the White Bear Lake Fire Department.

Fatal White Bear Lake fire

Image shows the aftermath of a fatal fire in White Bear Lake. (FOX 9)

What we know:

The White Bear Lake Fire Department said its crews responded to a reported fire at a single-family home in the 2100 block of Richard Avenue just before 5:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Neighbors who called 911 reported seeing flames coming through the roof of the house and said there were likely people inside.

Arriving firefighters then "found a fully involved structure fire" and tried to suppress it.

Firefighters then found a deceased adult as well as three deceased children inside the house.

Crews also located a dead dog.

What we don't know:

Officials have not released information on what may have caused the fire.

Details on deceased victims have not yet been shared.

What they're saying:

White Bear Lake Fire Chief Greg Peterson shared the following statement:

"Our hearts ache for those involved in this tragedy. We ask for the opportunity to allow our community to come together and support one another during this difficult time."

What's next:

The Minnesota State Fire Marshal's Office will lead the investigation into the source of the fire, officials say.

The White Bear Lake Fire Department said it will release more information as it becomes available.