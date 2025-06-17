James Beard Awards 2025: Twin Cities restaurant, chef wins awards

article

The Brief The James Beard Awards are known as one of the highest honors in the restaurant and hospitality industry. The ceremony took place on Monday night. Bûcheron in Minneapolis won the Best New Restaurant award. St. Paul's Karyn Tomlinson was named the Best Midwest Chef, beating out two other Minneapolis chefs.



James Beard Awards

Local perspective:

The James Beard Awards are known as one of the highest honors in the restaurant and hospitality industry. Tomlinson and Bûcheron were among the 11 semifinalists and five finalists from Minnesota.

Best Chef Midwest award:

The Best Chef Midwest category included chefs from Minnesota, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin.

Tomlinson, a chef at Myriel in St. Paul, took home the award at a ceremony in Chicago on Monday night. She beat out two other Minneapolis chefs, Shigeyuki Furukawa and Diane Moua, for the Best Chef Midwest award.

Best New Restaurant award:

Bûcheron, described as an elevated neighborhood restaurant with French-American cuisine, won the Best New Restaurant award on Monday night.

The restaurant beat out nine other restaurants across the country for the award.