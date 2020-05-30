Jail records show most arrested in Minneapolis riots have Minnesota addresses

article

The overwhelming majority of people arrested in connection with the Minneapolis unrest have Minnesota addresses, a search of the online Hennepin County Jail log shows.

Of the 45 people arrested for rioting, unlawful assembly, stolen property, burglary or robbery on May 29 and May 30 so far, 38 had Minnesota addresses, according to publicly available jail records reviewed by FOX 9.

Six had out-of-state address, and one person didn't have address information listed.

City and state officials have repeatedly said over the past day that most rioters are from out of state. Gov. Tim Walz said Saturday morning that as many as 80 percent of the people were outsiders.

The 45 people reviewed by FOX 9 were arrested by Minneapolis Police, the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office, University of Minnesota Police, or Minnesota State Patrol.

A searchable jail roster is available online.

Advertisement

Speaking Saturday, Minneapolis police spokesman John Elder, however, said that sometimes people arrested will provide false information. He says background checks are showing some people arrested have records from other areas.