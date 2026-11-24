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The Brief Gov. Kim Reynolds declared a disaster emergency for Des Moines, Lee and Van Buren counties ahead of the planned detonation. The U.S. Army plans to detonate lead azide at 9 a.m. CT tomorrow, Nov. 25, at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in Middletown. FEMA said some residents south-west of the plant may need to leave, while others should stay indoors with windows closed.



Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds declared a disaster emergency for Des Moines, Lee and Van Buren counties ahead of the U.S. Army's planned detonation for Wednesday morning.

Disaster emergency declared in Iowa

Local perspective:

Iowa is expanding emergency plans before Wednesday, Nov. 25, when the U.S. Army plans to detonate lead azide at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant.

Gov. Reynolds' proclamation activates the disaster response and recovery parts of Iowa's emergency response plan and county response plans tied to the planned detonation. It also authorizes the use of available state resources, supplies, equipment and materials to help people in the affected counties.

With Reynolds' approval, the Iowa National Guard said it could provide up to 100 federally activated soldiers. Those soldiers will help with community outreach to about 150 households identified by local and federal authorities and assist residents with the recommended temporary evacuation.

What they're saying:

Gov. Reynolds commented on the U.S. Army's press conference earlier on Tuesday, Nov. 24.

"Today’s briefing by the U.S. Army highlighted the responsible planning and coordination that have gone into the upcoming detonation. I greatly appreciate their due diligence, responsible approach, and focus on the public health and safety of Iowans in nearby communities," said Reynolds. "Iowa agencies are actively engaged alongside our federal and local partners, and we remain focused on ensuring communities have the information and resources they need before, during, and after the operation."

What's next:

The Iowa Department of Health and Human Services said it continues to evaluate possible public health effects and is coordinating with federal partners, including the CDC. The agency said it is updating precautionary guidance for communities, monitoring available information with other state agencies, keeping local public health partners informed and continuing to update public health guidance as more information becomes available.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources said it continues to assess pre- and post-detonation monitoring plans for air, land and water from the U.S. Army, EPA and other federal partners.

FEMA said some residents within 5 miles south-west of the plant may be evacuated. FEMA also said residents 5 to 20 miles south-west should stay indoors with windows closed to avoid airborne lead dust, noise and vibration.

For evacuation details, FEMA said residents can call 1-800-621-3362.