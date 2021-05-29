Investigators: Minneapolis shooting suspect found dead after police chase ends in Elk River, Minn.

article

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating after an early morning shooting in Minneapolis led to a police chase Saturday afternoon which ended with the suspect's death.

Investigators say the chase started Saturday afternoon when deputies with the Sherburne County Sheriff's Office spotted a car in Big Lake, Minnesota that matched the description of a vehicle involved in an overnight shooting in Minneapolis.

In that shooting, the BCA says witnesses reported that two men fired shots at each other inside an apartment near South 9th Street and LaSalle Avenue. The victim in that shooting was rushed to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.

In Sherburne County, the BCA says deputies tried to stop the vehicle on Highway 10 but the driver took off, headed east.

Deputies followed and say the man fired shots from his vehicle at law enforcement. Then, a short time later, they say the driver crashed his car near Highway 10 and Proctor Avenue in Elk River.

After locking down the area, deputies say they found the driver dead inside the vehicle from a gunshot wound. However, at this time, the BCA says there is no evidence that any deputies fired shots at the man.

However, the incident remains under investigation. Highway 10 was blocked off for much of the day as law enforcement investigated.