Inver Grove Heights City Council discussing proposed data center moratorium

The Brief The Inver Grove Heights City Council is discussing a possible data center moratorium. The previous meeting was rescheduled after council members said they needed to discuss "new information," leading some residents to voice their discontent. A data center developer is threatening to take legal action if the project is put on hold.



The Inver Grove Heights City Council is holding a rare early-morning meeting on a proposed moratorium on the development of data centers after the discussion was abruptly rescheduled earlier this week.

Frustrated residents said they were upset that the meeting was moved to a time when many wouldn't be able to attend, and the developers of a proposed data are threatening legal action if their project is put on hold.

This story will be updated with details from the Inver Grove Heights City Council meeting, which can be viewed live above.

READ MORE: Inver Grove Heights City Council meeting cut short before data center vote, residents furious

Inver Grove Heights data center discussion

The backstory:

The city council was scheduled to hold its third reading of a proposed moratorium on any new data center on Monday night before council members abruptly rescheduled at the last minute.

City officials say they needed time to discuss "new information," a decision that angered some residents, who said they wouldn't be able to attend the rescheduled meeting while they are at work.

Image shows Inver Grove Heights residents waiting in line to attend a city council meeting on a proposed data center moratorium. (FOX 9)

Dig deeper:

The one-year pause would halt any new development while the city studies the impacts these facilities would have on things like the environment and the electrical grid.

But a developer looking to build a facility in Inver Grove Heights is now threatening legal action if the project is put on hold.

The pending facility is proposed for industrial property on the north side of the city, just west of the Fleming field, the airport in south st. Paul.

What they're saying:

When the meeting started at 8 a.m. on Friday, a five-minute recess was called after the crowd at the meeting began jeering at the council members.

The council then heard advice from a legal consultant on the ramifications that a data center moratorium would entail.

Jason Kubitschek with Iverson Rivers Law Firm was retained by the League of Minnesota Cities over the threat of litigation from the data center developer.

During the public comment period, the woman who started the moratorium petition, Carrie Lundberg, spoke about the passion felt within the community on the issue.

"Let's use this pause to truly understand the impacts," Lundberg said. The EAW (Environmental Impact Worksheet) and the moratorium are two tools we can use that complement each other and allow us the time to fully understand the situation. Getting the facts first is the responsible way forward."

A man then spoke about how the value of his home would suffer if the data center was built at its proposed location, which he described as his "backyard."

When the crowd clapped, another five-minute recess was called.

Kubitschek then returned to ask the crowd to hold applause in order to give everyone an opportunity to speak during the open comment period.

By the numbers:

The developers say they are looking to build what they describe as a "small-scale" data center, a roughly 55,000 square foot building.

Once complete, the facility will use five megawatts per day, about enough electricity to power as many as 4,800 homes.

Excel Energy says it will continue to improve their infrastructure to meet demand, noting that the building would run on a dedicated line paid for by the builder.

What's next:

This story will be updated with information that comes out of that meeting.