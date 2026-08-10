Minnesota weather: Very warm, humid Monday before isolated storms return tonight

The Brief Hazy sunshine and temperatures in the 80s are expected across Minnesota on Monday. Isolated storms could develop late Monday night, especially in southern Minnesota. Storm chances linger for much of the week before slightly cooler temperatures arrive for the weekend.



Monday brings hazy sunshine and highs in the 80s across much of Minnesota before isolated thunderstorms develop for some overnight.

Monday’s forecast in Minnesota

What to expect:

Temperatures climb into the 80s across much of the state, with the Twin Cities metro topping out around 86 degrees. Northern Minnesota stays a bit cooler with highs in the 70s. Upper-level wildfire smoke will create more hazy sunshine on Monday.

Storm chances return late Monday night as scattered thunderstorms develop in South Dakota and move across primarily the southern half of Minnesota, though the Twin Cities could see some rain.

Monday night stays warm and muggy with overnight lows in the 60s.

(FOX 9)

Extended Minnesota weather forecast

What's next:

Most of Tuesday stays quiet after the morning storms, though an isolated afternoon pop-up thunderstorm can't be ruled out. Temperatures hold in the mid to upper 80s with humid conditions.

Isolated storm chances linger into Wednesday before a northerly flow ushers in cooler air. Temperatures fall into the low 80s Thursday before dropping into the mid to upper 70s Friday and through the weekend.

Here’s a look at the seven-day forecast: