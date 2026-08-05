11-year-old taken into custody after stabbing at St. Cloud business

The Brief An 11-year-old boy was taken into custody after a stabbing at a St. Cloud business on Tuesday, Aug. 4. The 18-year-old victim suffered significant but non-life-threatening injuries. Police say the suspect and victim did not know each other and the case is still under investigation.



Police say an 11-year-old boy stabbed an 18-year-old man at a St. Cloud business Tuesday evening, landing him in the hospital.

Stabbing at St. Cloud business

What we know:

According to the St. Cloud Police Department, officers responded to a report of a stabbing at 5:09 p.m. in the 900 block of Cooper Avenue South, where they found an 18-year-old man with multiple stab wounds in the vestibule of a business.

The victim and other patrons managed to subdue an 11-year-old suspect before officers arrived.

Police say the 11-year-old and the victim did not know each other before the stabbing, and that officers found a knife used in the assault at the scene.

Dig deeper:

The victim was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with significant but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the 11-year-old suspect was not injured but was transported to St. Cloud Hospital for evaluation.

Officers also executed a search warrant at an address related to the 11-year-old.

Authorities say an investigation is currently ongoing.

Big picture view:

In Minnesota, children under the age of 13 cannot face criminal prosecution or juvenile delinquency charges. Unlawful acts are instead handled exclusively through civil Children in Need of Protection or Services (CHIPS) procedures.

What's next:

Anyone with information regarding the above incident is urged to contact the St. Cloud Police Department at 320-251-1200, or Tri-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-255-1301.