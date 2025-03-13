What not to bring home from international trips: US Customs official

The Brief With the spring break travel rush and spring planting season, Customs and Border Protection officials at MSP International Airport say this time of year they seize a lot of agricultural products not allowed in the United States. Some of the items not allowed through customs are available for purchase at airports, which officials say can confuse travelers. They recommend checking CBP’s website before traveling to make sure you know what to do.



It's a busy time to travel abroad, which is keeping U.S. Customs and Border Protection busy at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. Here's what to remember if you're bringing items back to the U.S.

Agricultural products seized at MSP International

Big picture view:

MSP Airport says airport traffic is up about 5% during the month of March during the busy spring break travel season and the extra traffic can make Customs and Border Protection extra busy.

"This time of year we see a lot of propagative material. We’re approaching that season of growing," Eric Trelstad, Agriculture Specialist for Customs and Border Protection said.

Organic material that may seem harmless can bring dangerous insects or viruses to the U.S., he says.

"It might seem not harmful, but in reality, they could be harmful. They could potentially carry a disease or virus we don’t want escaping here," Trelstad said.

What is allowed in the US?

What you can do:

Travelers should always declare items they’re bringing into the U.S. and check CBP’s website to learn more about what is, and is not allowed.

"Those rules are set in place in order to prevent any kind of outbreak of any animal or plant disease that could be harmful to our country," Trelstad said.

CBP utilizes their "Beagle Brigade" or service dogs to identify potentially dangerous materials in luggage. They also utilize x-ray technology, which uses different color imaging to identify organic materials.