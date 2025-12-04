LIVE UPDATES: Trump targeting Somalis in MN; community denouncing his comments

The Brief President Donald Trump has been targeting Somalis, saying he doesn't want them in this country and that they have "destroyed Minnesota." This comes as reports of ICE operations in the Twin Cities are mounting. Find live updates below.



Community members on Thursday will be rallying against and denouncing the Trump Administration's attacks against Somalis in Minnesota, as well as immigration enforcement that targets Somalis in the Twin Cities.

Twin Cities leaders have said more than 100 federal agents will be deployed to the Twin Cities for immigration enforcement operations.

This comes as the Trump Administration has become increasingly focused on people of Somalian descent living in Minnesota and the United States. On Tuesday, Trump said he did not want Somali immigrants in the country and on Wednesday, he said Somalis have "destroyed Minnesota."

Find updates on reported ICE enforcement in Minnesota, and the community's response to it, below.

8 a.m. - Prayer, rally to denounce Trump's comments

A citywide prayer service is planned for noon on Thursday to stand in solidarity with the Twin Cities Somali community. The event will be held at the Brian Coyle Center and will feature music.

Then, at 1 p.m., clergy from multiple faiths will hold a press conference to denounce Trump's attacks on Somali-Americans in Minnesota.

