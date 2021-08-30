Ida: Rescues underway after hurricane brings flooding, leaves 1M without power

Ida, a powerful hurricane that knocked out power to the entire city of New Orleans and left at least one person dead, was downgraded to a tropical storm early Monday as it continued its path through the South.

Rescuers set out in hundreds of boats and helicopters to reach people trapped by floodwaters on Monday, while utility crews mobilized to fix a large swath of the state's electrical grid shattered in the storm.

Ida made landfall on the same day 16 years earlier that Hurricane Katrina ravaged Louisiana and Mississippi, and its 150 mph winds tied it for the fifth-strongest hurricane to ever hit the mainland. It was blamed for at least one death — someone hit by a falling tree outside Baton Rouge — but with many roads impassable and cellphone service knocked out in places, the full extent of its fury was still coming into focus.

All of New Orleans lost power around sunset on Sunday as the hurricane blew ashore, heightening the city’s vulnerability to flooding and leaving hundreds of thousands of people without air conditioning and refrigeration in the summer heat.

Overall, more than 1 million customers in Louisiana were without power, and another 80,000 or so in Mississippi were in the dark, according to PowerOutage.US, which tracks outages nationwide.

The rain and surge prompted widespread flooding, creating a maze of rivers and bayous south of New Orleans and threatened hundreds of homes. On social media, people posted their addresses and directed search and rescue teams to their attics or rooftops.

Rescuers moved to launch hundreds of boats into the floodwaters on Monday morning. The Louisiana National Guard said it activated 4,900 Guard personnel and lined up 195 high-water vehicles, 73 rescue boats and 34 helicopters. Local and state agencies were adding hundreds of more.

Jefferson Parish in suburban New Orleans knew of 500 people who said they were going to stay in areas that were flooded, and it began sending out dozens of boats to account for everyone and start rescuing them, Parish Council member Deano Bonano told WWL-TV.

"I know people have family members in here they are trying to check on. They can’t get to them. The water is too high. We’re going to do our best efforts to get them out," Bonano said.

New Orleans' levees underwent major improvements after Katrina, which in 2015 breached the city's flood defenses, caused catastrophic flooding and was blamed for 1,500 deaths. Ida posed its biggest test since that disaster.

No major flooding was reported inside the flood control system that protects New Orleans, but with communications spotty and no power, the extent of the damage across the city was not immediately clear.

The 911 system in Orleans Parish also experienced technical difficulties early Monday. Anyone needing emergency assistance was urged to go to their nearest fire station or approach their nearest officer, the New Orleans Emergency Communications Center tweeted.

Life-threatening flash flooding amid heavy rain, as well as damaging winds and dangerous storm surge, all continued to be a threat for portions of Louisiana and Mississippi. The storm was forecast to dump as much as two feet in places as Ida’s center moved over Mississippi.

Ida’s winds were down to 45 mph early Monday, according to the National Hurricane Center. Forecasters said it would rapidly weaken while still dumping heavy rain over the region.

Ida was expected to pick up speed Monday night before dumping rain on the Tennessee and Ohio River valleys Tuesday, the Appalachian mountain region Wednesday and the nation’s capital on Thursday.

Forecasters said flash flooding and mudslides are possible along Ida’s path before it blows out to sea over New England on Friday.

The storm left a trail of damage after blasting ashore, blowing off roofs, and reversing the flow of the Mississippi River as it rushed from the Louisiana coast toward New Orleans. The wind tore at awnings, water spilled out of Lake Ponchartrain, and boats broke loose from their moorings.

The region getting Ida’s worst is also already reeling from a resurgence of COVID-19 infections due to low vaccination rates and the highly contagious delta variant.

New Orleans hospitals planned to ride out the storm with their beds nearly full, as similarly stressed hospitals elsewhere had little room for evacuated patients. And shelters for those fleeing their homes carried an added risk of becoming flashpoints for new infections.

President Joe Biden approved a major disaster declaration for Louisiana. He said Sunday the country was praying for the best for the state and would put its "full might behind the rescue and recovery" effort once the storm passes.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. It was reported from Cincinnati.