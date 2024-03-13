Ice out declared for Lake Minnetonka
LAKE MINNETONKA, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office and Freshwater have declared an early ice out on Lake Minnetonka.
Ice out is declared when a boat can move freely through the entire lake without running into hard ice. This year will go into the record books at the second-earliest ice out for Lake Minnetonka since recordkeeping started in 1855.
This unusually warm winter comes just a couple of days short of the record, March 11.
Historically, ice out on Minnetonka is usually declared within the first couple weeks of April. Only 12 times in 169 years has ice out been declared before April 1.
Minnesota saw its warmest winter on record this year, due in part to a strong El Niño. Between December 2023 and February 2024, the Twin Cities recorded 18 days above 50 degrees, which was by far a record.
Tips from Hennepin County Sheriff's Office
With the early ice out, the sheriff's office is passing along some important reminders from Water Patrol:
- Be extra vigilant operating a boat. There are many navigational buoys on Lake Minnetonka that are not in place yet.
- Wear a life jacket. Currently, water temperatures are very cold on all bodies of water. If you were to fall in, hypothermia can set in quickly in these conditions.
- Let someone know where you are and where you plan to go. When boating or spending time near water, make sure a family member or friend knows your whereabouts and when you plan to return.
- Always supervise children. Parents and caregivers are urged to keep a close eye on children when they are in a boat or simply near the water.