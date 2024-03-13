Ice out declared for Lake Minnetonka

The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office and Freshwater have declared an early ice out on Lake Minnetonka.

Ice out is declared when a boat can move freely through the entire lake without running into hard ice. This year will go into the record books at the second-earliest ice out for Lake Minnetonka since recordkeeping started in 1855.

This unusually warm winter comes just a couple of days short of the record, March 11.

Historically, ice out on Minnetonka is usually declared within the first couple weeks of April. Only 12 times in 169 years has ice out been declared before April 1.

Minnesota saw its warmest winter on record this year, due in part to a strong El Niño. Between December 2023 and February 2024, the Twin Cities recorded 18 days above 50 degrees, which was by far a record.

Tips from Hennepin County Sheriff's Office

With the early ice out, the sheriff's office is passing along some important reminders from Water Patrol: