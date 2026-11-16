The Brief Late last week, the Minneapolis City Council approved a 7-6 ordinance that gives the council final say on new data center projects. Downtown Council CEO Adam Duininck wants Mayor Jacob Frey to veto the rule by Thursday, saying it could discourage developers from investing downtown. Minneapolis' six-month moratorium on data centers expires Nov. 21.



A new Minneapolis data center ordinance is setting up a fight between downtown business leaders and the City Council.

Downtown business group pushes back

Adam Duininck said he has spent the past six months trying to convince council members that some of downtown's 9 million vacant square feet could be used for data centers. He said that could help shift more of the property tax burden away from homeowners and renters.

Local perspective:

Duininck pointed to the Sleep Number building in downtown Minneapolis as an example he wants to repeat. The building recently sold for $235 million, which was about eight times its previous assessed value of about $30 million, and Duininck credited the AI data center inside for that increase.

"We took I think 10 of the council members through the Sleep Number building behind us on a tour," said Duininck.

"We want to try to make things easier for people to invest money in the city, it should be a clear process, a clear timeline," said Duininck.

The backstory:

Duininck said he worked with the council on some regulations, including square footage and location, but said the final approval amendment added at the end could push developers away. "I think it’s just a total non-starter," said Duininck.

He said the extra council vote would add more time and risk to projects that already go through the planning commission process. "Every developer would have to plan in time and risk and do a fair amount of community engagement. That sort of thing is going to happen anyways through the planning commission. This is just another step for the city council to insert themselves in the process," said Duininck.

What the new ordinance does

Late last week, the City Council passed the ordinance after a full ban failed. As part of that compromise, any new data center would need council approval, could go only in existing buildings and could not be the primary use of a building.

"We want to make sure that our community is protected from data centers, the impacts that it has on our planet. We want to better understand the impacts that it has on our water, and we want to have a better say on how we shape our city," said Councilmember Aurin Chowdhury, who authored the ordinance.

By the numbers:

The city says downtown now has eight data centers serving tech companies. City staff said many more around Minneapolis support the computing needs of existing businesses, and council members said they heard from Xcel Energy that there is interest in up to eight more downtown projects.

The ordinance also bars data centers from the first or second floor, requires disclosure of energy, water and generator use, calls for a sound attenuation plan and requires a decommissioning plan if a site stops operating. Data centers larger than 50,000 square feet would also have to enter an Xcel Energy program and pay a premium for renewable energy credits, according to Chowdhury.

What we don't know:

FOX 9 reached out to ask whether Frey will veto the ordinance, but had not heard back. Frey must decide by Nov. 19, and the city's six-month moratorium on data centers expires Nov. 21.

Duininck said there are two to three data center projects in talks downtown right now, but he said those projects could be in jeopardy if the ordinance moves forward. "It’s unfortunate and now we’ll have to figure out a way forward," said Duininck.