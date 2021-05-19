‘I pity the fool’ who doesn’t celebrate Mr. T’s birthday with these free-to-stream titles

Happy birthday to one of the original A-Team members: Mr. T. The famous gold chain-clad former WWE wrestler turns 68 on May 21.



Mr. T, born Laurence Tureaud, is known for his signature mohawk and catchphrase, "I pity the fool!" The WWE Hall-of-Famer has made a legacy for himself not just in Hollywood, but in pop culture.



People dress up as him for Halloween, cartoons were created in his likeness and he even had his own comic book series: "Mr. T and the T-Force."

FILE - Mr. T attends the grand opening of The Bod by Kym Herjavec on May 19, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California.

Celebrate the legend with these free-to-stream titles on Tubi:



Mr. T (1983): Starring Mr. T, Janet Waldo, Jean Vander Pyl, Amy Linker and Siu Ming Carson

"Mr. T and his mohawk still pity the fools who do wrong, except now he’s got a team of diverse teen athletes to help solve mysteries around the world!"



Penitentiary II (1982): Starring Leon Isaac Kennedy, Mr. T, Rudy Ray Moore, Ernie Wright and Eugenia Wright

"A jailed boxer who fought his way to freedom burns for revenge after his deadly boxing rival escapes prison and commits a heinous and personal crime."



Judgment (2001): Starring Corbin Bernsen, Jessica Steen, Leigh Lewis, Mr. T and Nick Mancuso

"When a Christian activist is charged by a corrupt despotic government leader with crimes against humanity, a lawyer risks his life to defend her."



T and T (1990): Starring Mr. T

"T&T is a team of T.S. Turner and Amanda Taler. One is a P.I. and the other is lawyer, together they fight for justice."



