I-90 in South Dakota closed due to blizzard conditions

article

Highway officials in South Dakota have shut down a large portion of Interstate 90, as blizzard conditions worsen in the central part of the state.

The closure, which took effect starting at 4:30 p.m. central time, impacts all traffic along I-90 between Mitchell, South Dakota in the east and Wall, South Dakota in the west. The closure is expected to expand starting at 9 p.m., with eastbound traffic shutting down between Rapid City and Wall.

That closure is expected to last into the overnight hours on Tuesday.

A blizzard warning was in effect on Christmas in South Dakota stretching across central Nebraska as well.