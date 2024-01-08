I-494 and I-35W closures, construction begins tonight

article

Those who use I-35W and I-494 as part of their overnight commute will be forced to travel alternate routes this week beginning tonight.

According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT), as part of a construction project to create new E-ZPass lanes on I-494 from Hwy 100 to I-35W in each direction, beginning 10 p.m. on Jan. 8, through 5 a.m. on Jan. 9, southbound I-35W ramps will close at the interchange in both directions.

Southbound I-35W will also be reduced to one lane between West 66th Street and I-494 during the same period.

Drivers will be encouraged to use southbound Highway 100 as an alternate route during the construction hours.

Then, on Tuesday at 10 p.m., into Wednesday at 5 a.m., northbound stretches will get their turn, with the ramps from both east and westbound I-494 to northbound I-35W being closed.

Northbound I-35W will be reduced to one lane between West 90th Street and West 76th Street.

Drivers will be routed use northbound Highway 77 to westbound Highway 62 as an alternate route.

In addition to the new E-ZPass lanes, MnDOT says the purpose of the closures is to create a new ramp at the I-35W and I-494 interchange, while replacing the bridges crossing over I-494 at Portland, Nicollet, and 12th avenues.

Workers will also create a new pedestrian bridge at Chicago Avenue that crosses over I-494 for an additional pedestrian and bicycle connection. Noise and retaining walls will also be constructed.

As is the case with every major construction project on Minnesota roads, traffic impacts are tentative and weather dependent, MnDOT says.

The project is the first of four that are part of MnDOT’s "I-494: Airport to Hwy 169" vision.