I-35W closure creates 13-mile detour

The Brief MnDOT is announcing a weekend road closure to remove two bridges over I-35W. The 13-mile detour will send drivers over Interstate 35E and Highway 77. The road closure is set to start at 9 p.m. Friday night before reopening by 6 a.m. on Monday.



A stretch of the south metro is going to look more like a parking lot this weekend, and drivers should plan accordingly.

Interstate 35W closing

Big picture view:

MnDOT will be shutting down several miles of Interstate 35W (I-35W) starting at 9 p.m. Friday.

All lanes in both directions will be closed between Interstate 494 (I-494) and the Burnsville split.

The 13-mile detour will send drivers over Interstate 35E (I-35E) and Highway 77.

Anyone who doesn't plan ahead could find themselves stuck in traffic back-ups or going far out of their way.

Crews will use the closure to remove two bridges over I-35W, including the overpasses at Burnsville Parkway and Highway 13.

It's all part of a larger project that includes resurfacing I-35W between Cliff Road and the Burnsville split.

What's next:

The nearly 8-mile stretch of highway is set to reopen by 6 a.m. on Monday.

Several other ramp closures through the construction zone will last through October.