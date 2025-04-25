I-35W closure creates 13-mile detour
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A stretch of the south metro is going to look more like a parking lot this weekend, and drivers should plan accordingly.
Interstate 35W closing
Big picture view:
MnDOT will be shutting down several miles of Interstate 35W (I-35W) starting at 9 p.m. Friday.
All lanes in both directions will be closed between Interstate 494 (I-494) and the Burnsville split.
The 13-mile detour will send drivers over Interstate 35E (I-35E) and Highway 77.
Anyone who doesn't plan ahead could find themselves stuck in traffic back-ups or going far out of their way.
Crews will use the closure to remove two bridges over I-35W, including the overpasses at Burnsville Parkway and Highway 13.
It's all part of a larger project that includes resurfacing I-35W between Cliff Road and the Burnsville split.
What's next:
The nearly 8-mile stretch of highway is set to reopen by 6 a.m. on Monday.
Several other ramp closures through the construction zone will last through October.
