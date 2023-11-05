Hyundai collaborates with Minneapolis police for free vehicle safety upgrades

Hyundai has teamed up with the Minneapolis Police Department (MPD) to provide free safety upgrades to Hyundai drivers.

On Nov. 10 and 11, Hyundai technicians will be on site in the parking lot of the old Kmart building at 10 W Lake St. to provide safety upgrades to Hyundai vehicles that have been affected by an issue that leaves them vulnerable to theft.

MPD says the event will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days.

MPD asks Hyundai drivers to arrive in their vehicles on the Blaisdell Ave South side of the parking lot. There, a greeter will meet drivers and take down vehicle information.

While the vehicle is being upgraded, drivers can wait in a heated tent with seating and bathroom facilities, MPD says.

According to MPD, the entire process should take around 30 minutes.

The event is open to all Hyundai drivers with affected vehicles, no paperwork or appointments needed.

Hyundai models that are eligible for the free upgrade:

Accent - 2018-2022

Elantra - 2011-2022

Elantra GT – 2013-2020

Genesis Coupe – 2013 - 2014

Kona – 2018 - 2022

Palisade – 2020 - 2021

Santa Fe – 2013 - 2022

Santa Fe Sport – 2013 - 2018

Santa Fe XL - 2019

Sonata – 2011 - 2019

Tucson – 2011 - 2022

Veloster – 2012 – 2017, 2019 - 2021

Venue – 2020 – 2021

MPD says that Hyundai vehicles that are ineligible for an upgrade will receive a free anti-theft steering wheel lock.

Back in March, the mayors of Minneapolis and St. Paul and Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison sent a joint letter to the North America CEOs of Kia and Hyundai; calling for a recall and outfit all vehicles with industry-standard anti-theft technology to curb the spike in vehicle thefts in the Twin Cities.