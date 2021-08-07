Hwy 5 closed in Victoria, Minn. after reported plane crash

Emergency crews have shut down Highway 5 after a plane crash Saturday evening.

FOX 9 is working to learn more from authorities on the crash. Photos and videos posted online show the wreckage just off Highway 5 near Victoria Drive.

Photos show the plane wreckage in Victoria, Minn. (Lexi Eileen / Supplied)

Traffic cameras around 5:40 p.m. also showed plumes of smoke rising from the site.

Multiple emergency crews have now responded. It's unclear how many people were inside the plane when it went down or what caused the crash.

Investigators from NTSB say the plane involved is a Mooney M20M aircraft.

Advertisement

This is a developing story and we will update it as deputies release more information.