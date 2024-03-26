Shots fired during police pursuit that ended in Chanhassen crash

Shots were fired during a police pursuit Tuesday evening that ended in a crash in Chanhassen, South Lake Minnetonka police report.

The department says officers were following a vehicle that came back with a warrant out of Illinois for an assault.

Traffic camera videos showed officers circling a gas station near Highway 7 and Highway 41 shortly before 7 p.m. Moments later, officers are seen trailing a black SUV south on Highway 41. The pursuit speeds through the Highway 5 intersection before it ends just south of the highway.

"Shots were fired, and the vehicle eventually crashed south of Highway 5," police wrote.

Multiple agencies are assisting in the incident, officers added.

Police did not say if anyone was injured by gunfire during the incident.

This story will be updated as more information is released.