Hwy 280 construction: Southbound lanes set to close next week

The Brief Highway 280 will have both directions closed through late August for a major construction project. Southbound Highway 280 closes April 29 at 5:00 a.m., joining the already-closed northbound lanes. Both directions are scheduled to reopen before the 2026 Minnesota State Fair, but lane and ramp closures will resume after the fair.



New closures are coming to Highway 280 as a summer-long construction project gets underway this month.

Highway 280 closures and reopening timeline

What we know:

Southbound Highway 280 will close at 5:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 29 and stay closed through late August. Northbound Highway 280 has already been closed since April 13 and will remain shut down until late August as well.

Drivers should plan for prep-work closures between midnight and 5:00 a.m. on April 29 before the full southbound closure begins.

Big picture view:

Several ramps and streets will also be affected.

The Franklin Avenue ramps to both directions of I-94 will close on April 29.

The University Avenue ramps from both directions of I-94 are already closed and will stay closed until late August.

Broadway Street will also be closed between Hwy 280 and Industrial Blvd.

Energy Park Drive will be reduced to one lane in each direction underneath Highway 280.

Detours and local traffic impacts

What they're saying:

Traffic is being rerouted via I-35W or I-94, Highway 36, and I-35E. There are no signed local detours, so drivers should expect heavier traffic on Cleveland, Raymond, and Snelling avenues, especially during rush hours.

Project goals and what’s next

Why you should care:

Crews are resurfacing old pavement, fixing and improving bridges and ramps, replacing drainage, and making safety upgrades.

After work is finished this year, MnDOT will return in spring 2028 for more bridge repairs and other highway improvements.

What's next:

Both directions are scheduled to reopen just before the 2026 Minnesota State Fair. After the fair, lane and ramp closures will start up again and continue through fall 2026.